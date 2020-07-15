Tyra Banks Joins 'DWTS' as New Host and Executive Producer
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 (
2 hours ago) This arrives just a day after ABC confirmed that longtime OG host Tom Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews wouldn't be returning for the new season of the show.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tough As Nails Premieres Wednesday Night With Host
Tough As Nails is a new reality competition series on CBS that celebrates hard-working Americans. Amazing Race fans … Phil Keoghan is the creator, executive producer & host!
Credit: CBS 62 Detroit Duration: 02:16 Published 1 week ago
Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards
Jimmy Kimmel to Host
2020 Primetime Emmy Awards Kimmel, who hosted the show in 2012 and 2016,
will also serve as executive producer for the annual event. Jimmy Kimmel,
via statement Event organizers..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:05 Published on June 17, 2020
Gino D'Acampo to host new Family Fortunes
Gino D'Acampo to host new Family Fortunes The chef will host a revamped version of the iconic game show in a primetime slot for ITV later this year. A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column:..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:53 Published on June 4, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this