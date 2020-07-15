Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tyra Banks Joins 'DWTS' as New Host and Executive Producer

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
This arrives just a day after ABC confirmed that longtime OG host Tom Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews wouldn't be returning for the new season of the show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tough As Nails Premieres Wednesday Night With Host [Video]

Tough As Nails Premieres Wednesday Night With Host

Tough As Nails is a new reality competition series on CBS that celebrates hard-working Americans. Amazing Race fans … Phil Keoghan is the creator, executive producer & host!

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 02:16Published
Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards Kimmel, who hosted the show in 2012 and 2016, will also serve as executive producer for the annual event. Jimmy Kimmel, via statement Event organizers..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published
Gino D'Acampo to host new Family Fortunes [Video]

Gino D'Acampo to host new Family Fortunes

Gino D'Acampo to host new Family Fortunes The chef will host a revamped version of the iconic game show in a primetime slot for ITV later this year. A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column:..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Tyra Banks waltzing in as new ‘Dancing With the Stars’ host

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyra Banks will be showing off her moves as solo host of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” The supermodel, actor and businesswoman who...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this