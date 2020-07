Diane Warren Reacts to Being Compared to Ghislaine Maxwell Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Diane Warren is having a little fun! The 63-year-old Grammy-winning songwriter reacted on Twitter after a fan threw in a photo of her while sharing photos of Ghislaine Maxwell. “The way she knew everybody,” a user tweeted along with photos of Ghislaine posing with Donald Trump and wife Melania, Elon Musk, and Naomi Campbell. They [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ari 🌐 RT @PopCrave: Diane Warren reacts to being mistaken for Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell in 2016 photo with Lady Gaga for Rollin… 1 minute ago Ms Mansk RT @JustJared: Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren reacts to people saying that she looks like Ghislaine Maxwell: https://t.co/B04LRNCwbz 1 hour ago JustJared.com Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren reacts to people saying that she looks like Ghislaine Maxwell: https://t.co/B04LRNCwbz 1 hour ago