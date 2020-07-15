Global  
 

Chrissy Teigen Blocked One Million Twitter Users in One Day Amid Harassment Over Epstein Conspiracy Theories

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend have been involved in a conspiracy theory that they visited Jeffrey Epstein‘s island and she has repeatedly denied this and fired back at Twitter users circulating these rumors. This week, Chrissy said she deleted 60,000 tweets over the constant harassment and people misconstruing what she has been saying. [...]
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: 'They won't stop until I die': Chrissy Teigen blocks one million Twitter trolls

'They won't stop until I die': Chrissy Teigen blocks one million Twitter trolls 00:40

 Chrissy Teigen has blocked one million "sick psychopaths" on Twitter after they tried to link her to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who she never met.

