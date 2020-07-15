Nick Cannon fired by ViacomCBS for ‘hateful speech’ and ‘anti-Semitic conspiracy theories’ in recent podcast
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Nick Cannon has been fired by ViacomCBS amid outrage over anti-Semitic comments the actor made in a recent podcast. Cannon has faced mounting criticism over his 90-minute discussion with Professor Griff, a former Public Enemy member who was dismissed from the rap group in 1989 after making anti-Semitic statements in an interview with the Washington […]
Nick Cannon has been dropped by ViacomCBS.
The move comes after Cannon made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” in a June 30 episode.
“You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We...