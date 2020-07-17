Global  
 

Nick Cannon apologizes to Jewish community for anti-Semitic comments

CBS News Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Entertainer Nick Cannon is apologizing for what he calls his “hurtful and divisive words” about the Jewish community. In a recently surfaced podcast, Cannon promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, citing certain Jewish families as “the bloodlines that control everything even outside of America.” ViacomCBS then fired him. Jericka Duncan reports.
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
