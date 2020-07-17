Nick Cannon apologizes to Jewish community for anti-Semitic comments
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Entertainer Nick Cannon is apologizing for what he calls his “hurtful and divisive words” about the Jewish community. In a recently surfaced podcast, Cannon promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, citing certain Jewish families as “the bloodlines that control everything even outside of America.” ViacomCBS then fired him. Jericka Duncan reports.
Nick Cannon is apologizing after receiving criticism for using anti-Semitic language, Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack and Heather Morris has..
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:52Published
Although Viacom CBS has ended their relationship with Nick Cannon, the star will remain the host of "The Masked Singer" after he apologized to the Jewish community for anti-semitic remarks made on his..
Several celebrities, including rapper P Diddy, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, and NBA legend Dwyane Wade have faced criticism for showing support of Nick Cannon... Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times •Just Jared