|
Orlando Bloom Reveals His Beloved Dog Mighty is Missing
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Orlando Bloom has revealed some heartbreaking news about his dog Mighty. The 43-year-old Pirates of Caribbean actor took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 15) to share that his dog is missing and is asking fans to help find him. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Orlando Bloom “🚨MIGHTY IS MISSING 🚨in Montecito California he [...]
|
|
|
|
Advertisement
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this