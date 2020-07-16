Global  
 

Orlando Bloom Reveals His Beloved Dog Mighty is Missing

Just Jared Thursday, 16 July 2020
Orlando Bloom has revealed some heartbreaking news about his dog Mighty. The 43-year-old Pirates of Caribbean actor took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 15) to share that his dog is missing and is asking fans to help find him. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Orlando Bloom “🚨MIGHTY IS MISSING 🚨in Montecito California he [...]
 Orlando Bloom has called on his Instagram followers to help him find his missing dog Mighty.

