AllTheBestNews T.I. jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's 'entanglement' while wishing his wife a happy birthday https://t.co/vCyqE9yiTO 11 minutes ago Andy Vermaut T.I. jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's 'entanglement' while wishing his wife a happy birthday https://t.co/xgD2ENY8WL https://t.co/FYEz1g2JcQ 17 minutes ago chilliano Nah all jokes aside tho being on some real shit.. August Alsina was Jaden Smiths friend and he was 20 at the time..… https://t.co/7iCpMdnmeX 2 days ago Hoobie Doobie People out here making jokes about Drake being a pedophile but draw the line at Jada Pinkett Smith cheating 3 days ago nicci knows best 🥰👑🪐 Everybody raving and making jokes about Jada Pinkett’s red table talk when August Alsina’s interview was so informative and influential. 3 days ago Truth To Power RT @rkellylegion: Yesterday, Black people showed just how hypocritical they are. First, Jada Pinkett. Everyone was cracking jokes about Aug… 4 days ago Eberechukwu Justin So Jada Pinkett will take advantage of a man 20 years younger who came to her seeking help and all we got to say ab… https://t.co/GehgaeIHA6 4 days ago çertified Sadboii I've been getting so pissed off about the misogynoir jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith that I forgot that I have no id… https://t.co/UV6QTmNOiH 4 days ago