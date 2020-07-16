T.I. Trolls Jada Pinkett Smith Over August Alsina 'Entanglement'
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () T.I. is trolling Jada Pinkett Smith over her choice to use the word “entanglement” to describe her relationship with August Alsina. She used the word during her sit down with husband Will Smith while they explained a time in their relationship that they were separated and Jada pursued this other relationship. “I got into an [...]
August Alsina has been accused of dating Keke Palmer at the same time as having an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, with Alsina now accusing Keke of "inserting herself" in the saga surrounding the affair.