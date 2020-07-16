Avengers Assemble to Honor Hero Kid Who Saved His Baby Sister From Dog Attack Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Avengers stars, including Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Brie Larson have honored 6-year-old Bridger, who saved his sister's life from a dog attack, after his aunt Nicole Walker took to social media to share the news, reaching out to the heroes to let them know of "this latest addition to their ranks."


