Avengers Assemble to Honor Hero Kid Who Saved His Baby Sister From Dog Attack

Mediaite Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Avengers Assemble to Honor Hero Kid Who Saved His Baby Sister From Dog AttackAvengers stars, including Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Brie Larson have honored 6-year-old Bridger, who saved his sister's life from a dog attack, after his aunt Nicole Walker took to social media to share the news, reaching out to the heroes to let them know of "this latest addition to their ranks."
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Hero Boy | THR News

Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Hero Boy | THR News 01:12

 Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack, the Marvel actor reached out with a message and gift.

