Kanye West Is Really Running For President + Takes Serious Action

SOHH Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Kanye West Is Really Running For President + Takes Serious ActionIt’s official – music icon Kanye West is running for president. This week, the Oklahoma State Election Board went online to reveal Yeezy had qualified for the state’s General Election ballot. Kanye West x Oklahoma Kanye is officially on the presidential ballot in Oklahoma as an independent. His party is listed as BDY – the […]

0
News video: Kanye West still in the running for President?

Kanye West still in the running for President? 00:37

 Kanye West's presidential race appears to be still pushing forward after he filed his first document with the Federal Elections Commission.

