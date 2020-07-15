|
Twitter appears to have disabled tweeting by verified users after a massive hack and it's causing big problems (TWTR)
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
· Twitter was hit with a massive hack on Wednesday, and many people with verified accounts reported being unable to tweet following the incident.
· Twitter's support account said that some users may be unable to tweet or change their password as it was investigating the issue.
· The hack prompted accounts of high-profile...
