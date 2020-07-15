Twitter appears to have disabled tweeting by verified users after a massive hack and it's causing big problems (TWTR) Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

· Twitter was hit with a massive hack on Wednesday, and many people with verified accounts reported being unable to tweet following the incident.

· Twitter's support account said that some users may be unable to tweet or change their password as it was investigating the issue.

· Twitter was hit with a massive hack on Wednesday, and many people with verified accounts reported being unable to tweet following the incident.· Twitter's support account said that some users may be unable to tweet or change their password as it was investigating the issue.· The hack prompted accounts of high-profile

