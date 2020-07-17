Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

21 fun facts about SpongeBob you may have never heard before

Mid-Day Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
21 fun facts about SpongeBob you may have never heard beforeSpongeBob SquarePants is undoubtedly one of the most lovable and recognizable characters in the history of animation. The show has left its mark on kids, teens, and adults with its wacky scenarios and charming characters. Whether an adult or a teenager or a toddler, the show and the character is loved by one and all. Of all the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best and Worst SpongeBob Video Games [Video]

Top 10 Best and Worst SpongeBob Video Games

No other Nicktoon character boasts a gaming career quite as extensive as SpongeBob Squarepants! For this list, we’re taking a look at the best and worst video games to star Nickelodeon’s number one..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:53Published
Cockatoo attempts to sing along to popular Spongebob Squarepants song [Video]

Cockatoo attempts to sing along to popular Spongebob Squarepants song

This cockatoo loves singing along to music, this time it's one of his favourite songs from Spongebob Squarepants. The clip, filmed on May 18 shows Olaf sitting in his owners lap while singing along..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:42Published
'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' To Be Released On-Demand [Video]

'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' To Be Released On-Demand

"SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run" won't be hitting theatres this summer. The animated movie is skipping its theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to CNN, the feature-length..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:31Published

Tweets about this