You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire Lawsuit Settled for $32.7 Million The city of Oakland agreed to pay $32.7 million to settle suits over the 2016 blaze that took 36 lives.

Billboard.com 11 hours ago



Oakland to pay $32.7M to settle deadly warehouse fire suits OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland will pay $32.7 million to settle lawsuits filed over a 2016 fire at an illegally converted warehouse dubbed the Ghost Ship that...

Seattle Times 17 hours ago Also reported by • CBC.ca



Tweets about this