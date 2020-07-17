Megan Thee Stallion’s Bodyguard Breaks Silence On Going Ghost On Sunday + Tory Lanez: “She’ll Never Step Foot Outside Without Me Plus Some N****s Who Don’t Aim At Feet Present”
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez won’t be collaborating anytime soon without a bunch of muscle around them. The female hip-hop star’s bodyguard has come forward to address last weekend’s insane shooting. Megan Thee Stallion x Bodyguard Heading into Friday, Meg’s muscle issued a statement on his whereabouts during Sunday morning’s attack. Despite […]
The post Megan Thee Stallion’s Bodyguard Breaks Silence On Going Ghost On Sunday + Tory Lanez: “She’ll Never Step Foot Outside Without Me Plus Some N****s Who Don’t Aim At Feet Present” appeared first on .
Megan Thee Stallion Was Allegedly Shot by Tory Lanez On Thursday, Megan shared on Instagram that she had suffered gunshot wounds Sunday morning. Megan Thee Stallion, via Instagram Megan Thee Stallion, via Instagram According to TMZ's sources, Megan and her friend, Kelsey Nicole, were leaving a...