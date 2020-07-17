Global  
 

Kristian Alfonso Explains Why She Left 'Days of Our Lives'

Just Jared Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Kristian Alfonso is explaining her departure from Days of Our Lives. The NBC daytime drama star, who appeared on the show for 37 years, shocked fans when she announced she was leaving the show earlier in July. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kristian explained her decision. She revealed that she was contemplating leaving for [...]
Kristian Alfonso says ‘Days of Our Lives’ producers wanted to temporarily write her off script before quitting

 Kristian Alfonso opened up about her decision to quit “Days of Our Lives” after 37 years.
FOXNews.com


