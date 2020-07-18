Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Big Sean Says He Cherishes Everything That Happened Between Him & Naya Rivera in Touching Tribute

Just Jared Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Big Sean Says He Cherishes Everything That Happened Between Him & Naya Rivera in Touching TributeBig Sean has broken his silence about Naya Rivera‘s death. If you don’t know, Sean and Naya were once engaged to be married, before ending their relationship in 2014, amid rumors that he cheated on her. She then married her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, on the same day she was supposed to marry Sean. “Rest In [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Naya Rivera's Autopsy Confirms She Died From Drowning

Naya Rivera's Autopsy Confirms She Died From Drowning 00:39

 An autopsy has been issued by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. It has officially ruled that actress Naya Rivera died as a result of drowning. "The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. Official...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Big Sean is 'grieving and in shock' over Naya Rivera's death [Video]

Big Sean is 'grieving and in shock' over Naya Rivera's death

Big Sean has paid an emotional tribute to his former fiancee Naya Rivera and admitted he is "still grieving and in shock".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:09Published
Heather Morris vows to honour Naya Rivera every day [Video]

Heather Morris vows to honour Naya Rivera every day

Heather Morris has vowed to "do something every day to honour" Naya Rivera, after the 'Glee' star tragically died in a drowning accident.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:23Published
A touching tribute: Naya Rivera's fans organising candlelight vigil [Video]

A touching tribute: Naya Rivera's fans organising candlelight vigil

Naya Rivera's fans are organising a candlelight vigil at Lake Piru, California to remember the late actress.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Big Sean Remembers Naya Rivera in Emotional Tribute: ‘I’m Still Grieving and in Shock’

 Big Sean took to social media on July 17 to share a moving tribute to Rivera, who recently died from an accidental drowning in Southern California.
Billboard.com

Naya Rivera's Ex-Fiance Big Sean Breaks Silence, Pays Tribute

 Naya Rivera's ex-fiance, Big Sean, has been silent about her tragic death ... until now. Sean posted a tribute to his ex, saying, "Rest in Peace Naya, God Bless...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Big Sean looks back on his relationship with Naya Rivera in a touching tribute https://t.co/uVb5Xx6glK 5 hours ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Big Sean Says He Cherishes Everything That Happened Between Him & Naya Rivera in Touching Tribute 17 hours ago

Iammaname

BREAKING NEWS Big Sean Says He Cherishes Everything That Happened Between Him & Naya Rivera in Touching Tribute https://t.co/xlLsxK957x 19 hours ago

privysrepublic

🇳🇬 Mr UseYourHead 🇳🇬 Big Sean Says He Cherishes Everything That Happened Between Him & Naya Rivera in Touching Tribute https://t.co/UOCUD7GUiu 19 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Big Sean looks back on his relationship with Naya Rivera in a touching tribute https://t.co/uVb5Xx6glK 21 hours ago