Big Sean Says He Cherishes Everything That Happened Between Him & Naya Rivera in Touching Tribute Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Big Sean has broken his silence about Naya Rivera's death. If you don't know, Sean and Naya were once engaged to be married, before ending their relationship in 2014, amid rumors that he cheated on her. She then married her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, on the same day she was supposed to marry Sean. "Rest In [...]


