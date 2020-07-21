Global  
 

Sushant Singh Rajput's Raebareli-based lookalike, Sachin Tiwari bags film

Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Soon after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Internet unearthed his doppelgänger, Raebareli-based Sachin Tiwari. The lookalike will now feature in a film, Suicide or Murder, inspired by SSR'S life. Directed by Shamik Maulik and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta, the film was launched on Monday. Tiwari plays an outsider in...
