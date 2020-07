San Francisco Giants' Manager And Players Kneel During National Anthem



Several San Francisco Giants players knelt during the national anthem in Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. The MLB team posted a video of the players kneeling on their official Twitter.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 hours ago

Disaster response teams rescue woman and children trapped by floods in east India



Several teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rescued people stranded in the rising water levels in northeastern India’s Assam after heavy rainfall lashed the entire state. The.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:33 Published 6 hours ago