Serena Williams and daughter among new women's football team owners
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
A group of celebrities led by Hollywood star Natalie Portman has founded a women's professional football team set to debut in 2022, the women's Pro Soccer League said on Tuesday.
Big names involved in the effort include tennis megastar Serena Williams, as well as Hollywood stars Jessica Chastain, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera...
