Serena Williams and daughter among new women's football team owners

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Serena Williams and daughter among new women's football team ownersA group of celebrities led by Hollywood star Natalie Portman has founded a women's professional football team set to debut in 2022, the women's Pro Soccer League said on Tuesday.

Big names involved in the effort include tennis megastar Serena Williams, as well as Hollywood stars Jessica Chastain, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Celebrity ownership group investing in women's soccer

Celebrity ownership group investing in women's soccer 00:31

 Actress Natalie Portman spearheads successful effort to bring new women's soccer team to Los Angeles.

