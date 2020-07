Jonathan Oppenheim, editor of 'Paris Is Burning', dies at 67 Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jonathan Oppenheim, the documentary editor behind the seminal ball culture film 'Paris Is Burning' died on Thursday in New York City, following a battle with brain cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 67.



Oppenheim was born in 1952 in New York City to Oscar-winning actor Judy Holliday and clarinettist,...

