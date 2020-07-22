Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom Arnold & Ashley Groussman Finalize Divorce After 10 Years of Marriage

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Tom Arnold and Ashley Groussman are officially divorced. Over a year after it was first announced that the couple had split, the 61-year-old actor and his ex’s dissolution of marriage was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week, ET reported on Tuesday (July 21). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Arnold [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood in special ceremony [Video]

Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood in special ceremony

NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore has received his knighthood from the Queen in a special open-air investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. The 100-year-old, who received a birthday card from the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:42Published
Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old Captain Tom [Video]

Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old Captain Tom

Queen Elizabeth knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognizing the 100-year-old for lifting Britain's spirits during the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic by raising millions of pounds for health..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published
Queen Elizabeth Knights 100-year-old World War II Veteran [Video]

Queen Elizabeth Knights 100-year-old World War II Veteran

Queen Elizabeth II knighted the 100-year-old World War II veteran that raised funds for the NHS. Captain Tom Moore became a national celebrity when he raised millions for the UK's National Health..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

AlterekZuse

⛅AlterekSuper RT @JustJared: Tom Arnold and ex Ashley Groussman have finalized their divorce after 10 years of marriage: https://t.co/MwKsyr4Nfd 38 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Tom Arnold and ex Ashley Groussman have finalized their divorce after 10 years of marriage: https://t.co/MwKsyr4Nfd 46 minutes ago

extratv

ExtraTV It’s officially over between Tom Arnold and Ashley Groussman after 10 years of marriage. https://t.co/K4mpBxis6L 5 hours ago

extratv

ExtraTV It’s officially over between Tom Arnold and Ashley Groussman after 10 years of marriage. https://t.co/K4mpBxA3vl 11 hours ago

LaxMusgrave

Daisy Daisy RT @PageSix: Tom Arnold and Ashley Groussman finalize their divorce https://t.co/6WJQK8roVG https://t.co/QHgmOXYJCm 12 hours ago

PageSix

Page Six Tom Arnold and Ashley Groussman finalize their divorce https://t.co/6WJQK8roVG https://t.co/QHgmOXYJCm 12 hours ago