Tom Arnold & Ashley Groussman Finalize Divorce After 10 Years of Marriage
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Tom Arnold and Ashley Groussman are officially divorced. Over a year after it was first announced that the couple had split, the 61-year-old actor and his ex’s dissolution of marriage was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week, ET reported on Tuesday (July 21). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Arnold [...]
