Thappad director Anubhav Sinha tweets, 'I hereby resign from Bollywood' Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The nepotism debate has created a wave on social media. From social media arguments to locking horns on the microblogging site, Bollywood and its fans have seen it all! Tempers have been flaring in the Hindi film industry lately on social media. The latest burst of obvious emotional rage by Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Anurag... 👓 View full article