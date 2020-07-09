Veteran actor Jagdeep passes away: Bollywood celebs mourn Sholay actor's death
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () After Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood has lost yet another gem. Veteran actor Jagdeep, best known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster Sholay (1975) passed away on Wednesday, July 8. He died owing to age-related health problems at the age of 81.
Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep passed away at the age of 81 on July 08 at his residence. The actor's original name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri and Jagdeep was his stage name. Jagdeep appeared in around 400 films during his career. His role in 'Sholay' as Soorma Bhopali got very popular among the...
