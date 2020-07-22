Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Accuses Amber Heard of Lying in Court After Describing Alleged Abuse

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Amber Heard was accused of lying in court by one of Johnny Depp‘s lawyers, Eleanor Laws. In court today, footage from Johnny and Amber‘s Thanksgiving celebration in November 2015 was played for the courtroom and showed guests apparently having a good time. Amber had previously said that Johnny had been abusive with her that night, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp's bed defecation claims are disgusting

Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp's bed defecation claims are disgusting 00:47

 Amber Heard has denied allegations she defecated in the bed she shared with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, insisting the idea disgusts her.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amber Heard waves to press as she arrives at court [Video]

Amber Heard waves to press as she arrives at court

Actress Amber Heard has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice today, as Johnny Depp's libel case against News Group Newspapers continues. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:30Published
Elon Musk offered Amber Heard '24/7 security' during marriage to Johnny Depp [Video]

Elon Musk offered Amber Heard '24/7 security' during marriage to Johnny Depp

Elon Musk offered to give Amber Heard "24/7 security" after she told him she wanted to get a restraining order against her then-husband Johnny Depp, it was heard in court on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recorded discussing bathroom altercation [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recorded discussing bathroom altercation

The Crown Prosecution Service has released a tape recording of a conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard regarding a physical altercation in a bathroom during their marriage. Hollywood star..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

‘No marks’ on Amber Heard’s face after alleged incident, Depp’s friend claims

 Amber Heard’s face looked “natural and normal” the day after an alleged explosive row in which she claims Johnny Depp was violent towards her, an artist...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Independent

US MeToo activist says Sun misquoted her in Depp abuse story

 LONDON (AP) — A #MeToo activist said in a court document released Friday that she was “misquoted and misused” by a British tabloid newspaper in an article...
Seattle Times

‘I’m not lying’: Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

‘I’m not lying’: Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City LONDON (Reuters) – American actress Amber Heard...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

nur_ikhda

Nur Ikhda S. Alamy RT @JustJared: Johnny Depp's lawyer repeatedly accused Amber Heard of lying today in court while describing alleged abuse: https://t.co/cP… 2 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Johnny Depp's lawyer repeatedly accused Amber Heard of lying today in court while describing alleged abuse: https://t.co/cPVF7iVJcC 57 minutes ago

annmarimaukonen

Ann-Mari Maukonen 🇫🇮 Amber Heard is seen posing injury-free with Keith Richards just after she claimed Johnny Depp 'backhanded' her - sp… https://t.co/Vmo2nSQNsY 5 hours ago

siriuslycaitny

Cait @truthhurts06 @ThatBrianFella And the Sun’s lawyer accuses them all of lying under oath for Johnny Depp 😂 I love al… https://t.co/M5gftgkUfF 1 week ago