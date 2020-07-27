Amber Heard's Private Email Draft to Johnny Depp Read Aloud in Court Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

An email that was allegedly drafted by Amber Heard to her then-partner Johnny Depp was read aloud in court today in his ongoing court case against a UK tabloid for calling him a “wife beater.” Johnny has repeatedly denied these claims. The email was written by Amber in 2013 but never sent to Johnny. Lawyer [...] 👓 View full article

