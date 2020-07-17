Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Inside the turbulent personal life of Elon Musk, who's dated Hollywood stars, has triplets and twins, and just had a baby with musician Grimes

Business Insider Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Inside the turbulent personal life of Elon Musk, who's dated Hollywood stars, has triplets and twins, and just had a baby with musician Grimes· Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk seems to prefer to keep his personal life under wraps. 
· It wasn't until 2017 that he opened up in an intensely candid Rolling Stone profile. Musk discussed topics he usually doesn't, from his breakup with actress Amber Heard to his strained relationship with his father.
· Musk appears to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Ford Bronco and Jimmy Chin: We talk to the 'Free Solo' director about Ford's all-new SUV [Video]

The Ford Bronco and Jimmy Chin: We talk to the 'Free Solo' director about Ford's all-new SUV

There's not a lot that Jimmy Chin hasn't done. While he's most famous for co-directing the Academy Award-winning documentary "Free Solo," his personal achievements are impressive in their own right:..

Credit: Autoblog Studio     Duration: 19:51Published
There is way too much going on in this Kanye West-Elon Musk photo [Video]

There is way too much going on in this Kanye West-Elon Musk photo

Kanye West is famous for his elusive presence online, but this week has been a major exception.The 43-year-old returned to Twitter for the first time in months to announce a partnership with Gap.Then,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:08Published
Grimes and Elon Musk's son officially named X AE A-XII on birth certificate [Video]

Grimes and Elon Musk's son officially named X AE A-XII on birth certificate

Grimes and Elon Musk's son officially named X AE A-XII on birth certificate The couple welcomed their baby boy into the world on May 4, and it was later claimed the pair had chosen the unusual moniker..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this

NikGalatis

Nick Galatis Check this out! Inside the turbulent personal life of Elon Musk, who's dated Hollywood stars, has triplets and twin… https://t.co/HAUlagUJUg 16 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Inside the turbulent personal life of Elon Musk, who's dated Hollywood stars, has triplets and t… https://t.co/XvIqZD4OaX 50 minutes ago