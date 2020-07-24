Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara's co-star Sahil Vaid on why the film is special for him Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

For every actor, there are different factors that draw him to a specific project and in due course of time, there are more reasons which make it special for the performer. While some artists remember the way, they bagged a role for the project, few others reminisce about the memories associated with the project and the... For every actor, there are different factors that draw him to a specific project and in due course of time, there are more reasons which make it special for the performer. While some artists remember the way, they bagged a role for the project, few others reminisce about the memories associated with the project and the 👓 View full article

