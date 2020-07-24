Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara's co-star Sahil Vaid on why the film is special for him

Mid-Day Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara's co-star Sahil Vaid on why the film is special for himFor every actor, there are different factors that draw him to a specific project and in due course of time, there are more reasons which make it special for the performer. While some artists remember the way, they bagged a role for the project, few others reminisce about the memories associated with the project and the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant suicide case: Film critic Rajeev Masand records statement at Bandra police station

Sushant suicide case: Film critic Rajeev Masand records statement at Bandra police station 01:10

 Film critic Rajeev Masand arrived at Bandra police station on July 21 to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Police has so far recorded statements of over 36 people including Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Films Chairman Aditya Chopra,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media [Video]

Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media

As Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi gets ready for the release of her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput, she says she doesn’t know what to feel. “It was not supposed to happen like this, in the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:36Published
Ankita Lokhande prays for Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Ankita Lokhande prays for Sushant Singh Rajput

late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has penned an emotional note for him on Instagram.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:47Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's family deserves an apology- Swara Bhasker [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's family deserves an apology- Swara Bhasker

Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into various arguments.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

AR Rahman along with Dil Bechara music team dedicate songs in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput

 Before the release of Sushant Singh Rajput's film 'Dil Bechara', legendary composer AR Rahman, along with other prominent singers paid a heartfelt musical...
Mid-Day

Reasons why Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara promises to be a must-watch!

Reasons why Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara promises to be a must-watch! Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, which marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is all set to stream on...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this