|
|
|
Taylor Swift Fans Think She Sent Ex Joe Jonas a Baby Gift
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Fans are already speculting about lyrics from Taylor Swift's Folklore, including one from "Invisible String."
|
|
|
|
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
New Talyor Swift surprise album drops tonight 00:25
Taylor Swift is bringing fans quarantine cheer with a surprise new album release. Swift says she wrote and recorded the entire album in isolation.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this
|