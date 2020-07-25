Universal Studios Cancels Its 'Halloween Horror Nights' Events For 2020

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Report: 9-Year-Old Boy Hurt On Water Thrill Ride At Universal's Volcano Bay



A 9-year-old boy was found unresponsive on a water thrill ride at Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay a couple of weeks after the theme park reopened after a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Katie.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:27 Published 2 days ago Universal Orlando Resort theme parks reopen on Friday



Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay water park are back open to the general public on Friday with a phased reopening plan and social distancing.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:58 Published on June 5, 2020

Tweets about this