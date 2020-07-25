|
Universal Studios Cancels Its 'Halloween Horror Nights' Events For 2020
Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Universal Orlando has made the sad announcement that its popular Halloween Horror Nights events will not be happening this fall at their theme parks. “Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have made the difficult decision to not hold Halloween Horror Nights events this year,” a release read from the parks to their guests and [...]
