Universal Studios Cancels Its 'Halloween Horror Nights' Events For 2020

Just Jared Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Universal Orlando has made the sad announcement that its popular Halloween Horror Nights events will not be happening this fall at their theme parks. “Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have made the difficult decision to not hold Halloween Horror Nights events this year,” a release read from the parks to their guests and [...]
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Universal Studios Orlando Cancels Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios Orlando Cancels Halloween Horror Nights 00:18

 Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood announced “the difficult decision” to cancel its popular Halloween Horror Nights this year.

