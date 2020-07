Celebs React to Regis Philbin's Death - Read Tweets & Tributes Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Celebrities are speaking out with tributes for the late Regis Philbin after he passed away at the age of 88. The legendary TV host died on Friday (July 24) from natural causes and his family released a statement to announce the sad news. Regis had a long career in TV with his hosting duties on [...] 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Gospel Music Celebs React to Regis Philbin's Death - Read Tweets & Tributes 32 seconds ago I B PEOPLE: Regis Philbin Dies at 88: Hoda Kotb, Jimmy Kimmel and More Honor the Beloved TV Host. https://t.co/ofcmfrpqcs via @GoogleNews 7 minutes ago Stephen Jean RIP Reege...I grew up watching you and Kathie Lee Gifford in the morning... Regis Philbin Dies at 88: Celebrities… https://t.co/U43byqE8aM 8 minutes ago BK Praying for the repose of his soul. RIP 🙏 Regis Philbin Dies at 88: Hoda Kotb, Jimmy Kimmel and More Honor the Belo… https://t.co/KGGkmJnN8e 11 minutes ago KateM RT @people: Regis Philbin Dies at 88: Hoda Kotb, Jimmy Kimmel and More Honor the Beloved TV Host​ https://t.co/gacQW67GzF 12 minutes ago A M Grundy Regis Philbin Dies at 88: Hoda Kotb, Jimmy Kimmel and More Honor the Beloved TV Host https://t.co/s3upLgVocn 17 minutes ago Sharebear🧸 RT @RosalitaYM: #RegisPhilbin dies of natural causes one before his 89th birthday. 😢 https://t.co/FG6e36lDVU 17 minutes ago DW Thank you for all the laughs you brought the world. R.I.P. Regis Philbin https://t.co/pi5Wg2UR29 21 minutes ago