Legendary TV host Regis Philbin passes away Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Regis Philbin, the iconic television personality best-known for his hosting duties on 'Live!' with co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa, and 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,' has died. The beloved star was 88.



According to People Magazine, the longtime television host died on July 24. His family shared a statement on... 👓 View full article