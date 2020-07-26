|
Julianne Hough Celebrates 32nd Birthday with Ex Brooks Laich
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Julianne Hough is loving life at 32! The former Dancing with the Stars pro celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday (July 25) with a surprise pool party. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Hough Helping Julianne celebrate her birthday was her ex-husband Brooks Laich and BFF Nina Dobrev. Nina took to her Instagram [...]
