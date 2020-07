Will ‘Folklore’ Put Taylor Swift Back in the Grammy Race For Album of the Year? Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Taylor Swift's well-received new album, Folklore, could put her back in the running for album of the year at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which are set for Jan. 31. Swift's last two albums, reputation and Lover, were passed over for nominations in that category, which is widely seen as the Grammys' most prestigious.