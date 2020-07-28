|
Cate Blanchett, Zendaya, Leslie Odom Jr & Many More Score First Time Emmy Nominations
The full list of 2020 Emmy Award nominations were just released this morning and a ton of them are first time nominees! Among the first time nominees are Cate Blanchett, Taika Waititi and Octavia Spencer, who have already won Oscars; as well as Zendaya, Leslie Odom, Jr. and many others. The show is currently set [...]
