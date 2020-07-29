Watch: Juicy J Calls Out Nas, Megan Thee Stallion Clears Up Shooting Rumors, 50 Cent Apologizes

Global  
 

SOHH Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Watch: Juicy J Calls Out Nas, Megan Thee Stallion Clears Up Shooting Rumors, 50 Cent ApologizesThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Juicy J calling out Nas, Megan Thee Stallion clearing up shooting rumors, 50 Cent apologizing with an open statement and more. Watch and comment below!

Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: 50 Cent apologises to Megan Thee Stallion for sharing insensitive memes

50 Cent apologises to Megan Thee Stallion for sharing insensitive memes 01:01

 Rap legend 50 Cent has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion after sharing memes that mocked her recent shooting.

