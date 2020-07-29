Ankita Lokhande shares cryptic post after FIR filed against Rhea Chakraborty
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Actress Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for a while, took to social media and shared a cryptic post a day after an FIR was filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty by the family of the late actor.
Ankita posted an image that reads "Truth Wins", on her social media accounts without mentioning anything else. Have a...
Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, has registered an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar Police Thana in Patna. He has alleged that Rhea took money from Sushant and instigated him to commit suicide. Sushant and Rhea dated for a while before the actor died by suicide on June 14....