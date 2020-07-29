Ankita Lokhande shares cryptic post after FIR filed against Rhea Chakraborty Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for a while, took to social media and shared a cryptic post a day after an FIR was filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty by the family of the late actor.



Ankita posted an image that reads "Truth Wins", on her social media accounts without mentioning anything else. Have a... 👓 View full article

