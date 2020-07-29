Global  
 

Team Kangana Ranaut: Is Bollywood Suicide Gang making Rhea Chakraborty the scapegoat?

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 July 2020
The digital team of actress Kangana Ranaut has questioned if actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is being made a scapegoat. Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, accusing six people including actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput death: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt records his statement

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt records his statement 01:49

 Mahesh Bhatt recorded his statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The filmmaker reached Santa Cruz Police Station on July 27. Ahead of his arrival to the station he tweeted, “We are here for a blink of an eye. Pride dissolves in the presence of death. May we accept our mortality. This too...

