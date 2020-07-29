Team Kangana Ranaut: Is Bollywood Suicide Gang making Rhea Chakraborty the scapegoat?
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () The digital team of actress Kangana Ranaut has questioned if actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is being made a scapegoat. Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, accusing six people including actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to...
Mahesh Bhatt recorded his statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The filmmaker reached Santa Cruz Police Station on July 27. Ahead of his arrival to the station he tweeted, “We are here for a blink of an eye. Pride dissolves in the presence of death. May we accept our mortality. This too...
Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, has registered an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar Police Thana in Patna. He has alleged that Rhea took money from Sushant and instigated him..