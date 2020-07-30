Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' approved for theatrical release in China

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
'Tenet' announced Wednesday that it has passed government approvals for a theatrical release in China, an indication that an official release date is now on the horizon.

According to Variety, the film has released a poster in Chinese, swapping the English tagline "time runs out" for a clarion call to return to cinemas that...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Disney's 'Mulan' Taken Off Theatrical Release Calendar, 'Avatar' & 'Star Wars' Release Dates Pushed Back | THR News [Video]

Disney's 'Mulan' Taken Off Theatrical Release Calendar, 'Avatar' & 'Star Wars' Release Dates Pushed Back | THR News

Disney has taken 'Mulan' off the theatrical release calendar amid the ongoing pandemic and a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:22Published
Warner Bros. delays 'Tenet' release again [Video]

Warner Bros. delays 'Tenet' release again

The debut of Christopher Nolan's forthcoming film 'Tenet' has been shelved by Warner Bros. who, after shuffling the spy action thriller's premiere date three times, has removed the movie from its..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
'Tenet' Release Date Moved to Mid-August Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases | THR News [Video]

'Tenet' Release Date Moved to Mid-August Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases | THR News

The release of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' has been delayed again from July 31 to Aug. 12 because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’: Is a theatrical release so important?

 This is the fourth time that the sci-fi epic’s release has been postponed and given the fluidity of the situation, there is nothing to say the present dates...
Hindu


Tweets about this

Mensaa23

Oogway sensei RT @CultureCrave: 'Tenet' has been approved to release in China despite their 2-hour limit on films 🇨🇳 Christopher Nolan’s last three film… 31 seconds ago

CultureCrave

Culture Crave 🎥 'Tenet' has been approved to release in China despite their 2-hour limit on films 🇨🇳 Christopher Nolan’s last thre… https://t.co/FAzdTm5GAw 25 minutes ago

ParagR07

PARAG 007 🔫 RT @Koimoi: Tenet: Christopher Nolan's Directorial APPROVED To Release Theatrically In China, Deets Inside #ChristopherNolan #Tenet #Koim… 1 hour ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Tenet: Christopher Nolan's Directorial APPROVED To Release Theatrically In China, Deets Inside #ChristopherNolan… https://t.co/hiEe4XyfAw 1 hour ago

times_republic

Times of Republic Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ approved for theatrical release in China https://t.co/uY3PX20A8E 2 hours ago