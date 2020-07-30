|
|
|
Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' approved for theatrical release in China
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
'Tenet' announced Wednesday that it has passed government approvals for a theatrical release in China, an indication that an official release date is now on the horizon.
According to Variety, the film has released a poster in Chinese, swapping the English tagline "time runs out" for a clarion call to return to cinemas that...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|