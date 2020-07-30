Guinness World Records awards a certificate to the late Shakuntala Devi
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Guinness World Records has honoured the late Shakuntala Devi with the record title for 'Fastest human computation'. This certificate has come as a welcome surprise mere days ahead of the release of the biopic, Shakuntala Devi, on Amazon Prime Video.
The Fastest human computation is 28 seconds and was achieved by Shakuntala...
