Guinness World Records awards a certificate to the late Shakuntala Devi

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Guinness World Records awards a certificate to the late Shakuntala DeviGuinness World Records has honoured the late Shakuntala Devi with the record title for 'Fastest human computation'. This certificate has come as a welcome surprise mere days ahead of the release of the biopic, Shakuntala Devi, on Amazon Prime Video.

The Fastest human computation is 28 seconds and was achieved by Shakuntala...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Shakuntala Devi stars Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra dance without music: Watch funny video

Shakuntala Devi stars Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra dance without music: Watch funny video 01:45

 Actor Vidya Balan on Tuesday shared a funny video of Sanya Malhotra & her dancing. The actors danced without any music in the background. Vidya took to Instagram to share the funny video clip. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “On set Madness @sanyamalhotra_ ... captured by the mad hatter who is the...

