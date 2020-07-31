Global  
 

Drew Barrymore Interviews Her 7-Year-Old Self in Adorable Promo for Talk Show!

Just Jared Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Drew Barrymore‘s first guest on her upcoming talk show is… herself! The 45-year-old actress is interviewing her seven-year-old self in an adorable new promo video for the talk show. The promo features footage of Drew making an appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson back in 1982. The interview actually aired exactly 38 years [...]
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Drew Barrymore: New Talk Show

Drew Barrymore: New Talk Show 00:33

 (CNN) If Drew Barrymore's first promo for her upcoming syndicated daytime talk show is any indication, we're in for some fun. In it, a now 45-year-old Barrymore interviews her 7-year-old self, using actual footage of herself as a young kid from a classic appearance she did on "The Tonight Show," when...

