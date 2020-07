Courteney Cox Confirmed for 'Scream 5,' Will Play Gale Weathers Again! Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Courteney Cox will be starring in the upcoming Scream movie! It has been confirmed that Cox will reprise her role as news reporter Gale Weathers in the fifth installment of the film franchise, Deadline reports. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are members of the filmmaking group Radio Silence, will be directing the movie. They [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

