Lea Thompson Speaks Up About The Claims Against Ellen DeGeneres' Mistreatment of Guests: 'True Story' Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Lea Thompson is weighing in on the report that Ellen DeGeneres had been mistreating her guests that came onto her show. Earlier in the day, Brad Garrett, who had appeared on the talk show six times, tweeted that the mistreatment is “common knowledge”. “Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow Know more than one [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this JustJared.com Lea Thompson weighs in on the Ellen DeGeneres & Ellen Show drama https://t.co/3eabM4KXFH 3 minutes ago