MSNBC, CNN Split Total Day Thursday Ratings Wins in Total Viewers and Demo as Networks Devote Coverage to John Lewis’ Funeral

Mediaite Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
MSNBC, CNN Split Total Day Thursday Ratings Wins in Total Viewers and Demo as Networks Devote Coverage to John Lewis’ FuneralMSNBC, CNN split total day Thursday ratings wins in overall and demo viewers, respectively, as networks devote coverage to John Lewis' funeral.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused

Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused 00:36

 Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service. Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his...

