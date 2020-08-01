MSNBC, CNN Split Total Day Thursday Ratings Wins in Total Viewers and Demo as Networks Devote Coverage to John Lewis’ Funeral

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Florida Sets New COVID-19 Death Record for 4th Straight Day



Florida Sets New COVID-19 Death Record for 4th Straight Day 257 deaths were reported on Friday, breaking the previous record of 253 deaths on Thursday. According to the Florida Department of Health,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:01 Published 10 hours ago Trump Pointedly Absent From John Lewis's Funeral



While it was unsurprising to most Americans, the absence of President Donald Trump from the funeral of former Rep. John Lewis on Thursday was telling. According to CNN, Trump's decision to pass was.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 1 day ago Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral



[NFA] Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were among those who spoke passionately about late civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis at his funeral in a.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:23 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this Monkeyz RT @TVNewsHQ: TV RATINGS: Thursday July 30, Fox News won primetime in total viewers with Tucker Carlson at No.1. Most watched hours: @Tucke… 2 hours ago