Madonna Mourns Death of 'Evita' Director Alan Parker

Just Jared Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Madonna is paying tribute to her Evita director Alan Parker. The 61-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday (July 31) to remember the director after it was announced that he had died at 76. “I was so sad to hear about the passing of Alan Parker,” Madonna wrote along with a few photos of she [...]
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Alan Parker, 'Fame' and 'Mississippi Burning' Director, Dead at 76

Alan Parker, 'Fame' and 'Mississippi Burning' Director, Dead at 76 01:07

 Alan Parker, 'Fame' and 'Mississippi Burning' Director, Dead at 76 The British Film Institute announced the death of the acclaimed British director on Friday. Parker's filmography is extremely diverse. He helmed musicals, crime dramas and thrillers. Academy of Motion Pictures, via Twitter Parker was...

