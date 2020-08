TheTop10News 'Deadliest Catch' star Mahlon Reyes dead at 38 Source: Fox News https://t.co/qvyLzZxdkG 4 minutes ago MyKissRadio Mahlon Reyes, a father of 4, was a deckhand and star of "Deadliest Catch." https://t.co/05aDxGCDeu 7 minutes ago Stacie RT @THR: Mahlon Reyes, a deckhand on reality TV series 'Deadliest Catch,' has died at 38 https://t.co/O2khW43Pd1 22 minutes ago Stacie RT @Chris_1791: 'Deadliest Catch' star Mahlon Reyes dead at 38 https://t.co/cAaZa6Hm6N via @foxnews 23 minutes ago Andy Vermaut 'Deadliest Catch' star Mahlon Reyes dead at 38 https://t.co/TtflJD9zJ2 https://t.co/AcLjpR4yDN 28 minutes ago Chris 'Deadliest Catch' star Mahlon Reyes dead at 38 https://t.co/cAaZa6Hm6N via @foxnews 28 minutes ago Radio Times #DeadliestCatch star Mahlon Reyes has died at age 38 leaving his family β€œin shock” https://t.co/e9w0CjbSBm https://t.co/4njtS9OjSW 38 minutes ago Kat Keen 'Deadliest Catch' star Mahlon Reyes dies at age 38 #RIPMahlonReyes https://t.co/chgHZKp7hr via @YahooEnt https://t.co/MLkfVML5jB 1 hour ago