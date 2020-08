'Deadliest Catch' Deckhand Mahlon Reyes Dead at 38 Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Mahlon Reyes, a deckhand on one of the "Deadliest Catch" crab fishing boats, is dead ... TMZ has learned. Mahlon's wife tells us he died in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana after he suffered a heart attack last Saturday morning. Although he… πŸ‘“ View full article