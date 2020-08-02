Taylor Swift Scores Biggest Week of 2020 With 'Folklore' on Billboard 200! Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Taylor Swift is on top of the charts in a big way! The “cardigan” singer-songwriter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with her latest studio album folklore, the chart company revealed Sunday (August 2). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift Folklore kicked off its first week with 846,000 equivalent album [...] 👓 View full article

