Taylor Swift Scores Biggest Week of 2020 With 'Folklore' on Billboard 200!
Sunday, 2 August 2020 () Taylor Swift is on top of the charts in a big way! The “cardigan” singer-songwriter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with her latest studio album folklore, the chart company revealed Sunday (August 2). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift Folklore kicked off its first week with 846,000 equivalent album [...]
Taylor Swift surprised fans with a revamped version of her 'Folklore' single "Cardigan" on Wednesday (July 29) night via the rustic video for the stripped-down "Cabin in the Candlelight" version of the song.