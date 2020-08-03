Global  
 

Trump Opens Week With Twitter Harangue: ‘FAKE NEWS IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!’

Mediaite Monday, 3 August 2020
President *Donald Trump* started off the new week by railing against mail-in voting and the "fake news" media as the 2020 election draws closer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Twitter Bans David Duke

Twitter Bans David Duke 00:31

 CNN Business reports that Twitter permanently banned David Duke's account on Thursday night. The former Ku Klux Klan leader's ban comes after multiple violations of the company's hateful conduct policy. Twitter forbids accounts that "promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other...

