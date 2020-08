You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Finding Freedom' Leak: Meghan Markle Scolded For Wearing ‘M’ And ‘H’ Necklace



In a new leak from the upcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography 'Finding Freedom', the former "Suits" star was apparently scolded for wearing a necklace that featured the initials “H” and.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:01 Published 4 days ago Meghan's tiara drama: Duchess Meghan clashed with Queen Elizabeth's dresser over tiara



Duchess Meghan clashed with Queen Elizabeth's dresser over the tiara she wore on her wedding day. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:36 Published 4 days ago Authors of new biography 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family' discuss the couple



Duchess Meghan helped Prince Harry to "go against the norm", according to the authors of new biography 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family', Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:20 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this