'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Ratings Down to 'All-Time Low' Amid Drama

Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Ellen DeGeneres‘ show is taking a major hit. The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s ratings are at “a series low,” according to The New York Post on Tuesday (August 4). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellen DeGeneres The news of the ratings comes at the same time that Ellen is embroiled in a controversy speaking [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Ellen DeGeneres' brother claims she is 'being viciously attacked'

Ellen DeGeneres' brother claims she is 'being viciously attacked' 00:43

 Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres' brother Vance has defended his sister and claimed she is "being viciously attacked".

Stephen "tWitch" Boss has been the DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" since 2014. Boss addressed allegations from some employees about a toxic work environment at the long-running talk show. CNN..

Brad Garrett is doubling down on a series of blistering allegations against Ellen DeGeneres. DeGeneres apologized to the staff of her talk show in a memo following numerous accounts of abuse. It came..

A comedian and former waitress claims Ellen Degeneres tried to get her fired. Dozens of staff on The Ellen DeGeneres Show claimed that racism, bullying and sexual harassment was rife at its Hollywood..

